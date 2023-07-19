Mixed feelings over mall’s ‘botched’ boxer portraits
Mdantsane City ‘Boxing Legends Hall of Fame’ launched to fanfare — but artworks raise eyebrows
The Mdantsane City “Boxing Legends Hall of Fame” was launched amid much fanfare on Tuesday, but the occasion was met with mixed opinions regarding the quality of the artworks depicting the 10 legends honoured...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.