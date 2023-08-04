East London boxer Asemahle Wellem keeps active and wins WBF regional title
SA super middleweight champion goes beyond borders to find opponents
SA super middleweight champion Asemahle Wellem is not about to remain idle because of the inactivity in his division and will venture outside the country to build his profile...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.