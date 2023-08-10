Shock as Olympic medal hopefuls ditch SA team
Tiisetso Matikinca, Moyisi Booi to make professional debuts in a Madiba boxing tournament on August 20
The often confusing Olympic qualification system has forced two leading Eastern Cape boxers to ditch the amateur vest and turn professional...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.