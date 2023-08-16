×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing Mecca

Nontshinga set to defend world title in Monaco

Mexican opponent Dominguez poses little threat to East London boxer

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 16 August 2023

After missing out on benefiting from a voluntary title defence, SA's lone world boxing champion Sive Nontshinga is determined not to fall into the same trap again. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town