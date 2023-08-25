Mathontsi determined to recapture old form
Mdantsane boxer to defend her SA junior-flyweight belt against Owethu Rula from Gqeberha
Mdantsane boxer Nozwelethu Mathontsi was once considered the best in the lighter divisions, but, after two successive losses in her last bouts, she does not possess that aura of invincibility any more...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.