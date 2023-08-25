×

Boxing Mecca

Mathontsi determined to recapture old form

Mdantsane boxer to defend her SA junior-flyweight belt against Owethu Rula from Gqeberha

By Mesuli Zifo - 25 August 2023

Mdantsane boxer Nozwelethu Mathontsi was once considered the best in the lighter divisions, but, after two successive losses in her last bouts, she does not possess that aura of invincibility any more...

