×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing Mecca

Tyirha denies split with trainer after upset loss

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 31 August 2023

Former world-rated junior-flyweight Nhlanhla Tyirha has denied he will change training homes in a quest to revive his career following a devastating knockout loss in his last bout...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...
Care Makes Everything Better