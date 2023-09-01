×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing Mecca

BSA allays fears over future of Eastern Cape tournaments

Chief operations officer’s suspension had prompted concerns that development programme would be affected

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 01 September 2023

Boxing SA has allayed fears that Eastern Cape development tournaments might not take place this financial year after the suspension of its chief operations officer, who headed the programme...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Bodycams, dash cameras and more for Cape Town law enforcement officers
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...