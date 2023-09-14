Nontshinga vows to capture world attention in Monaco title defence
‘Special One’ to face off against Adrian Curiel Dominguez in billionaires’ playground
SA’s lone recognised world boxing champion, Sive “Special One” Nontshinga, has promised to deliver a performance to remember when he defends his IBF junior-flyweight belt against Mexican Adrian Curiel Dominguez in Monaco on November 4...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.