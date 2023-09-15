×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing Mecca

Ngxeke chasing records in historic event

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 15 September 2023

Landile Ngxeke has vowed to break more boxing records by becoming the first world champion from Sada and he takes another giant step towards fulfilling that dream when he faces Filipino foe Denmark Quibido at East London’s Orient Theatre on September 30...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Tshisa Tshisa 1st reenactment