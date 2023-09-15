Ngxeke chasing records in historic event
Landile Ngxeke has vowed to break more boxing records by becoming the first world champion from Sada and he takes another giant step towards fulfilling that dream when he faces Filipino foe Denmark Quibido at East London’s Orient Theatre on September 30...
