Duncan Village boxer files complaint after being floored by ‘illegal blow’
Controversial stoppage denies Lubambo opportunity to feature in upcoming Rise of Woman in Boxing tournament in Gqeberha
The camp of Duncan Village woman boxer Abongile Lubambo has filed a complaint to Boxing SA to have her knockout loss to Azasakhe Jamani in their lightweight bout reversed so that she can feature in a tournament in Gqeberha at the end of the month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.