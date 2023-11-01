Nontshinga inspired to follow in Boks’ footsteps
East London boxer determined to retain world title in fight against Mexican, says his father
The triumph of the Springboks retaining the Rugby World Cup has inspired SA’s lone world boxing champion Sive Nontshinga to do the same when he defends his IBF junior-flyweight title in Monaco on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.