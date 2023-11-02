Purse dispute erupts over SA title bout
Junior-bantamweight fight called off after Cafu’s promoter rejects demand of R60,000 from Stelle’s camp
A standoff has developed over the promotional rights for the SA junior-bantamweight title after the top two boxers failed to reach an agreement for their scheduled December 16 bout...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.