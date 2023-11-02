×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing Mecca

Purse dispute erupts over SA title bout

Junior-bantamweight fight called off after Cafu’s promoter rejects demand of R60,000 from Stelle’s camp

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 02 November 2023

A standoff has developed over the promotional rights for the SA junior-bantamweight title after the top two boxers failed to reach an agreement for their scheduled December 16 bout...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.
Springbok supporters have their say at airport ahead of team’s arrival