Shock as Nontshinga loses world title by knockout
Unheralded Mexican Dominguez puts paid to East London fighter’s hopes of unification clash with WBA and WBC champ
South Africa’s sporting euphoria suffered a dampener when Sivenathi Nontshinga, the country’s lone mainstream world boxing champion, lost his title in an upset in Monte Carlo on Saturday night...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.