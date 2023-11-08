Fuzile on comeback trail to recapture world boxing form
He will face Emmanuel Amos of Tanzania in a junior lightweight non-title clash in Komani
The new management of SA's once brightest boxing star Azinga Fuzile, has promised to steer him back to glory by first giving him a rust-shaking bout at Thula Kula Indoor Sports Centre in Komani on December 3...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.