Boxing Mecca

Delight as Eastern Cape boxing funding saga resolved

BSA clears up confusion over awarding of provincial tournament dates to only two promoters

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 29 May 2024

The confusion over the awarding of provincial tournament dates to only two promoters in the last financial year has been resolved after Boxing SA confirmed that the remaining dates would be included in the next run...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...