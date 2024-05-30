Lifted US suspension clears Fuzile for Golden Gloves return
Duncan Village star back to fight under Berman after medical check-up issue sorted out
The failure of Azinga Fuzile to report for a medical check-up after his world title loss in New York three years ago had threatened to spoil his scheduled bout in a Golden Gloves Promotions tournament in July...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.