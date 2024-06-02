Shock as Cafu joins Nathan after failed world title eliminator bid
Defection of Duncan Village star makes waves in East Cape boxing
A series of events and a Daily Dispatch story about a failed world title eliminator convinced Duncan Village star Phumelela Cafu to pack his bags and head to Johannesburg to join Colin Nathan’s stable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.