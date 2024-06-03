Nathan shoots down poaching claims after Cafu acquisition
I am shocked that there are still people with that mindset in this day and age, says Joburg trainer
Johannesburg boxing trainer Colin Nathan reacted angrily to accusations he was poaching Eastern Cape boxers after he acquired Duncan Village star Phumelela Cafu at the weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.