South African junior bantamweight champion Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu says he is ready to face fire from “some people” at home in East London for leaving Songile Matiti's Xaba Academy and joining the HotBox Gym of successful Johannesburg trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.
“Some people are going to crucify [me] for this, some are going to be glad I joined Nathan,” said the talented Cafu, from Duncan Village in East London, who arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday last week.
“Some people were pushing me to join him and even my uncle said I should. I don't care what people say; I made the right decision for myself. It's my career.”
Cafu, undefeated after 10 fights with eight short-route wins, is rated No 4 by the IBF, third by the WBO, seventh by the WBA and 11th by the WBC. He holds the IBF International and WBA Intercontinental belts.
Nathan’s goal with new fighter Cafu is to fulfil his world champ dream
Columnist
Image: Supplied
South African junior bantamweight champion Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu says he is ready to face fire from “some people” at home in East London for leaving Songile Matiti's Xaba Academy and joining the HotBox Gym of successful Johannesburg trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.
“Some people are going to crucify [me] for this, some are going to be glad I joined Nathan,” said the talented Cafu, from Duncan Village in East London, who arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday last week.
“Some people were pushing me to join him and even my uncle said I should. I don't care what people say; I made the right decision for myself. It's my career.”
Cafu, undefeated after 10 fights with eight short-route wins, is rated No 4 by the IBF, third by the WBO, seventh by the WBA and 11th by the WBC. He holds the IBF International and WBA Intercontinental belts.
Shock as Cafu joins Nathan after failed world title eliminator bid
Cafu said he wanted to join Nathan before his first professional boxing match in 2018. That was also the year Nathan established No Doubt Management, which produced its first world champ in Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler.
Cafu said his contract with Matiti expires on June 14.
“I left [Mzamo] Mapetla in 2022 and teamed up with Khangelani Jack, who trained boxers at Xaba Academy,” he said.
“Jack left and it was then that I was trained by [Miniyakhe] Sityatha and [Mnyamezeli] Sosha. There is no bad blood between us, especially between me and Sosha.
“I am going to be trained and managed by Colin.”
Cafu camp livid over IBF U-turn
Nathan's camp boasts South Africa’s only legitimate world champ in Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga who holds the IBF junior-flyweight belt. Nathan said he is excited to have been joined by Cafu.
The trainer — who enjoys a cordial relationship with IBF president Darryl Peoples and top English promoter Eddie Hearn, whose Matchroom has a contractual obligation with Nontshinga — said: “My job is to fulfil his [Cafu’s] dream of becoming world champion.
“No doubt he is the best super fly in South Africa and I might have a surprise move up my sleeve for him.
“It's going to be interesting to see what happens after July 7 when Fernando Martinez and Kazuto Ioka unify for the IBF and WBO titles. Not letting anything out of the bag, but I've got something up my sleeve.
“I only speak the truth to my fighters I get behind because I always want the best for them.”
Cafu's last fight was on December 16 when he flattened Enathi “Hired Gun” Stele in 26 seconds to claim the South African belt.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos