Recycled Baleni in crossroads bout
After Sibanda fight, veteran will either be back on top or pushed to the sunset
Veteran Mthatha boxer Siphamandla Baleni feels Golden Gloves Promotions have erred by matching their prospect Beavan Sibanda against him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.