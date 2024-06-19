BSA board calls for end to court cases
Boxing body appeals to stakeholders to use available channels to air grievances and project sport in a positive light
The new Boxing SA board has appealed to boxing stakeholders to refrain from resorting to legal action to settle disputes and instead use the channels available within the sport...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.