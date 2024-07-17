Amateur star finally makes pro debut
Sinovuyo Mthintelwa to fight Aphiwe Nxazonke in a junior bantamweight clash at the Orient Theatre
Standout amateur fighter Sinovuyo Mthintelwa’s wait to make his professional debut will finally come to an end on August 4, when he faces Aphiwe Nxazonke in a junior bantamweight bout at East London’s Orient Theatre...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.