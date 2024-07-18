BSA, promoters headed for fierce legal battle
Latest fight expected to deliver another blow to the ailing sport of boxing
A legal showdown is looming between Boxing SA and the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA) after the regulator declared its intention to defend the promoters’ decision to continue its court challenge against the board...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.