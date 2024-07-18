Boxing Mecca

BSA, promoters headed for fierce legal battle

Latest fight expected to deliver another blow to the ailing sport of boxing

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 18 July 2024

A legal showdown is looming between Boxing SA and the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA) after the regulator declared its intention to defend the promoters’ decision to continue its court challenge against the board...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win