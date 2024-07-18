Boxing Mecca

Spate of beachfront robberies rocks East London boxing

Fighter forced to withdraw from SA mini-flyweight title bout after latest attack

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 18 July 2024

A spate of attacks on boxers running along the East London beachfront has the local boxing fraternity reeling in shock after yet another fighter was forced to withdraw from an SA title challenge due to mugging...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win