Boxing Mecca

Nontshinga camp allays fears despite deadline expiry

Negotiations still looking good for Asia title defence, says manager

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 24 July 2024

The possibility of Sivenathi Nontshinga having to travel to Asia for his IBF junior-flyweight title defence is looking good as negotiations are at an advanced stage despite last weekend’s deadline expiry...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win