Viva Nations TV deal hailed as knockout
We have been crying out for deals like this to save our sport, say managers
The Provincial Managers’ Association has hailed the deal between Viva Nations TV and promoters to stream boxing tournaments as a game-changer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.