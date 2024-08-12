Mheshe said female boxers needed to be educated about ways to commercialise their sport and market themselves.
“Gone are the days when boxing only involved hitting each other in the ring.
“Our boxers need to cement the commercial aspect as well, and women generally excel in that department, but somehow they are found wanting in boxing.”
Another challenge facing BSA is the low number of female boxers, which made it difficult to match each other.
This resulted in some being subjected to long spells of inactivity while others take bouts out of their natural divisions just to remain active.
Mheshe appealed to more women to pursue a career in boxing, promising that her committee would do the spade work to ensure they received fair treatment.
“Programmes such as the Women In Boxing Series are aimed at looking after the wellbeing of women, but that is not enough.
“There is a lot that needs to be done, and to gather here and share ideas with other women athletes in front of the corporate sector is what the doctor ordered.”
DispatchLIVE
BSA boss delighted with women’s sport summit
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Boxing SA board member Nande Mheshe hailed the Momentum Women Who Make Moves in Sports Summit held in Johannesburg as the perfect platform to knock women’s boxing into shape.
Mheshe was one of scores of women who gathered at the Gordon Institute of Business Science for a two-day summit which drew representatives from most sporting codes to discuss ways to position themselves in the sports industry.
Among the guests were Professor Anita Elberse from Harvard Business School who presented sessions on commercialising sporting talent, delivering relevant case studies.
Momentum’s group chief marketing officer Nontokozo Madonsela said the project was geared towards bridging the traditional gap between men and women in sports commercialisation.
“This event has been going on for a while, and slowly but surely we are beginning to see the change in women’s sport since we escalated it last year,” she said.
While there are challenges to surmount, such as pay parity between genders, the commercial world was beginning to embrace women’s sports, with many countries treating women equally if not better than in men’s sports, she said.
Mheshe, who chairs the Women in Boxing committee, said the involvement of boxing in the summit would help to bring it closer to the mainstream sporting codes.
“I am told that boxing has been included in the summit for the first time and that could not have been a better timing for us as we are looking to get rid of the traditional stereotype associated with women boxing,” she said.
Since being appointed by former sports minister Zizi Kodwa in May, the new BSA board has made tremendous strides in restoring credibility in boxing through a series of programmes, including the continuation of the Women In Boxing Series set to launch its second edition in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on August 30.
The event will also feature a workshop the next day to tackle challenges facing women in boxing.
DispatchLIVE
