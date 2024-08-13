Broadcast confusion cleared up as SuperSport secures boxing show
Viva Nation TV will help market East London tournament
The confusion over who will broadcast the August 25 boxing tournament has been cleared up, with the organisers saying Viva Nation TV will help market the show, though the rights have been secured by SuperSport...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.