Top Gauteng promoter backs Sigqibo in world title shot
Kungwane calls on Eastern Cape fans to support Duncan Village boxer in IBO fight against Ricardo Malajika
Top Gauteng woman boxing promoter Joyce Kungwane has appealed to Eastern Cape boxing fans to rally behind Duncan Village boxer Yanga Sigqibo when he challenges for the IBO junior-bantamweight title at Emperors Palace on August 23...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.