Boxing Mecca

Duncan Village youngster vows to end veteran’s title reign

Siyabulela Hem believes it is time for 45-year-old Bongani Mahlangu to bow out

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 15 August 2024

SA junior featherweight champion Bongani Mahlangu might have a reputation for beating up young boxers half his age but Duncan Village prospect Siyabulela Hem is determined to stop that dominance...

