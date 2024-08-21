Boxing Mecca

Fuzile’s Namibia foe arrives in East London

Highly anticipated clash to take place at Orient Theatre

By MESULI ZIFO - 21 August 2024

The Namibian boxing team arrived at the King Phalo Airport  on Tuesday afternoon ahead of its fighter Sebastianus Natanael's highly anticipated clash against Duncan Village star Azinga Fuzile at East London's Orient Theatre on Sunday...

