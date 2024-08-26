Fuzile leads on day of quitting in East London bouts
Mini-flyweight champ Kuse delivers merciless beating to former stablemate Sobolo
East London boxing hero Azinga Fuzile forced Namibian Sebastianus Natanael to quit before the start of the sixth round in their international junior-lightweight bout at East London’s Orient Theatre on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.