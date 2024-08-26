Tyirha yet to recover from KO scars despite avenging loss
Former world title contender Nhlanhla Tyirha may have avenged his loss to Malawian journeyman George Kandulo which cost him a world title shot, but the psychological scars are yet to heal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.