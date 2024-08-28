SA boxing plunged into crisis as McKenzie dissolves board

SA boxing plunged deeper into crisis on Wednesday, when sports minister Gayton McKenzie dissolved the Boxing SA board after appearing in parliament.
He took the decision to avoid spending more money on a court case to keep the board in office.
McKenzie earlier appeared before parliament’s sport, arts and culture portfolio committee where he lamented the state of boxing in the country, citing among other issues the poor remuneration of boxers.
Having replaced Zizi Kodwa, who the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association accused of destroying the sport when he appointed the board in December 2023 without consultation as required by the Boxing Act, McKenzie said he would not allow corruption to continue while boxers suffered.
The association had successfully challenged Kodwa, obtaining a ruling from the Pretoria high court that forced him to dissolve the board a day after it assumed office in December.
Though Kodwa appointed a new board in May after claiming to have followed a consultation process, the promoters continued with their legal challenge even after he resigned as minister.
The parliamentary committee grilled McKenzie about the soaring legal costs incurred by the financially crippled boxing body.
After meeting the BSA board, McKenzie announced that he would dissolve it — the second time such action has been taken in seven months.
“After consulting with the current board of Boxing SA, the minister has taken a decision not to oppose the application brought by the [promoters’ association],” the sports department said in a statement.
“The minister will dissolve the board and this decision has been taken in the interest of boxing as a whole.”
He said funds allocated to the department must be prudently used for the benefit of athletes and creative programmes and lamented the meagre purses paid to boxers.
“You cannot have boxers being paid R4,000 while risking their lives in the ring,” he said.
Though Kodwa had put the suspended director of operations, Mandla Ntlanganiso, in charge as the accounting authority after dissolving the BSA board in December, McKenzie promised to put interim measures in place to ensure boxing continued.
The promoters’ association declined to comment on the latest development, with the understanding that it would call a media briefing in due course.
It is the third time the promoters have delivered a crushing legal blow to BSA, having just won another case challenging Ntlanganiso’s reinstatement after he was suspended by the previous board.
The suspension was lifted by Kodwa’s dissolved board, rendering Ntlanganiso’s reinstatement null and void.
Though the dissolution of the new board — chair Sifiso Shongwe, Nande Mheshe, Rommy Titus, Luxolo September, Luvuyo Bayeni, Mike Sodo and Koketjo Tsebe — is likely to hamper BSA’s work, McKenzie lauded the outgoing board members for trying to restore credibility to the sport.
“I would like to express gratitude to the outgoing board for the sterling work they have done during the few months they were in office.
“This decision is in no way a reflection on them or their efforts but restarting the appointment process is now the most responsible thing we can do.”
DispatchLIVE
SA boxing plunged into crisis as McKenzie dissolves board
Sports minister takes decision after MPs grill him on soaring legal costs incurred by cash-strapped BSA
Image: VELI NHLAPO
SA boxing plunged deeper into crisis on Wednesday, when sports minister Gayton McKenzie dissolved the Boxing SA board after appearing in parliament.
He took the decision to avoid spending more money on a court case to keep the board in office.
McKenzie earlier appeared before parliament’s sport, arts and culture portfolio committee where he lamented the state of boxing in the country, citing among other issues the poor remuneration of boxers.
Having replaced Zizi Kodwa, who the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association accused of destroying the sport when he appointed the board in December 2023 without consultation as required by the Boxing Act, McKenzie said he would not allow corruption to continue while boxers suffered.
The association had successfully challenged Kodwa, obtaining a ruling from the Pretoria high court that forced him to dissolve the board a day after it assumed office in December.
Though Kodwa appointed a new board in May after claiming to have followed a consultation process, the promoters continued with their legal challenge even after he resigned as minister.
The parliamentary committee grilled McKenzie about the soaring legal costs incurred by the financially crippled boxing body.
After meeting the BSA board, McKenzie announced that he would dissolve it — the second time such action has been taken in seven months.
“After consulting with the current board of Boxing SA, the minister has taken a decision not to oppose the application brought by the [promoters’ association],” the sports department said in a statement.
“The minister will dissolve the board and this decision has been taken in the interest of boxing as a whole.”
He said funds allocated to the department must be prudently used for the benefit of athletes and creative programmes and lamented the meagre purses paid to boxers.
“You cannot have boxers being paid R4,000 while risking their lives in the ring,” he said.
Though Kodwa had put the suspended director of operations, Mandla Ntlanganiso, in charge as the accounting authority after dissolving the BSA board in December, McKenzie promised to put interim measures in place to ensure boxing continued.
The promoters’ association declined to comment on the latest development, with the understanding that it would call a media briefing in due course.
It is the third time the promoters have delivered a crushing legal blow to BSA, having just won another case challenging Ntlanganiso’s reinstatement after he was suspended by the previous board.
The suspension was lifted by Kodwa’s dissolved board, rendering Ntlanganiso’s reinstatement null and void.
Though the dissolution of the new board — chair Sifiso Shongwe, Nande Mheshe, Rommy Titus, Luxolo September, Luvuyo Bayeni, Mike Sodo and Koketjo Tsebe — is likely to hamper BSA’s work, McKenzie lauded the outgoing board members for trying to restore credibility to the sport.
“I would like to express gratitude to the outgoing board for the sterling work they have done during the few months they were in office.
“This decision is in no way a reflection on them or their efforts but restarting the appointment process is now the most responsible thing we can do.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos