Boxing Mecca

Returning BSA boss promises to calm tensions

Lejaka seconded to boxing body to hold the fort as sports minister rings the changes

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 25 September 2024

Returning Boxing SA boss Tsholofelo Lejaka promised to calm rising tensions between promoters and the department of sport stemming from a protracted legal impasse...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2024 Volkswagen Polo Vivo
'Diddy' Combs to spend time in Brooklyn prison, reports say | REUTERS