Boxing pundits are surprised by Likho Sigaba’s decision to risk his imminent SA title shot by giving Aphiwe Rasmeni a rematch.
The duo clash for the provincial bantamweight title at the Whittlesea Multi Purpose Centre in Sada, outside Komani, on Saturday.
The fight, promoted by Xolani Jamani’s X Promotions, will be screened by SABC TV and is a repeat of their October 2023 clash, which Sigaba won on points.
The unbeaten Sigaba has since vaulted to top spot of the national ratings and with champion Landile Ngxeke on the verge of relinquishing the title to campaign internationally, Sigaba stands a chance of contesting for the vacant belt.
However, he is risking it all against Sada’s Rasmeni in his own backyard.
Jamani said despite his lofty national rating, Sigaba did not think twice when approached to take the fight.
“I think he is confident of beating him, hence he took the fight,” he said.
Sigaba risks SA title shot with Rasmeni rematch
Plenty at stake for unbeaten fighter in Sada battle
Image: SUPPLIED
Mthintelwa joins Mthatha fighters taking boxing by storm
However, Rasmeni has used the venue as his happy hunting ground — even previously beating newly crowned SA junior-featherweight champion Siyabulela Hem to become the only boxer to inflict a loss on the lanky Duncan Village star.
While Sigaba, who is yet to taste a defeat in five bouts and has not fought since their October clash, Rasmeni bounced back to winning ways by besting Mawethu Simo at the same venue in April.
Sigaba achieved his breakthrough with a sensational knockout of the highly regarded Siphenathi Nobanda before seeing off national title challenger Michael Daries to march towards the divisional summit.
Though he might be favoured to prevail on Saturday, the risk far outweighs the reward as he may suffer an injury to delay his SA title shot aspirations.
The tournament is the first of the provincial government-funded development shows for the financial year, with others in the pipeline.
The first of six other bouts, all involving women, will start at 2pm.
