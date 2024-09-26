Ngxeke inches closer to world title shot after Libranza win
Mdantsane fighter’s handlers have already started negotiations with Japanese promoters
Newly crowned WBO Intercontinental bantamweight champion Landile Ngxeke is inching closer to a world title shot — his handlers have already started negotiations with the Japanese promoters whose boxers hold all four major world titles in the division...
