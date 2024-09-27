Mgabi in quest to bring another SA title to Duncan Village
Duncan Village is aiming to lift another SA title in the space of three weeks when Lwando Mgabi vies for the vacant junior-bantamweight belt against Sihle Jelwana at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.