Eastern Cape boxing mourns death of legendary Vuyo Tulwana
The Eastern Cape boxing fraternity is mourning the death of one of its pioneers, Vuyo Joe Tulwana, who passed away last week after a long illness.
Tulwana, 83, was a boxing legend who competed in the heyday of the sport, when the regions were demarcated by the apartheid regime.
He carved his niche when he shared the ring with the likes of Bashew “Blue Angel” Sibaca, Chris “Kid” Dlamini, Johannes Sithebe and Cornet Dunjwa, rising to win the Cape bantamweight title when the province included Western Cape.
Former Boxing SA manager Nceba Dladla credited boxers such as Tulwana with the development of the sport in the province.
“Unfortunately I never saw him fight because he campaigned before my time,” he said.
“But the stories I heard about how talented he was and the era he campaigned in made me try to reach out to him when I was BSA manager to help with the development of the sport one or the other.
“Unfortunately I never got around to doing that.”
Tulwana compiled a fight record of 25 bouts, winning 11 and losing 14, with the majority of the defeats coming at the tail end of his career.
He fought twice against Sibaca, Dlamini, Sithebe and Sydney Mbangxa in memorable slugfests that elevated his status.
His son, Mcebisi Tulwana, who also followed a career in boxing before pursuing his studies, described his father as a down-to-earth man who was loved by the community.
“He loved boxing but loved education even more, hence he encouraged me not to abandon my studies,” he said.
Another EP boxing legend, Mike Pantsi, described Tulwana’s death as a dark cloud for the sport.
Tulwana is survived by his wife, Nombulelo Tulwana, two daughters and Mcebisi, who is an advocate
His funeral service will be held at St Stephens Hall in New Brighton, Gqeberha, on Saturday.
