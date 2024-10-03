Kweyi vows to set record straight in Ngondeka rematch
Lubabalo Kweyi was so incensed when he was denied a stoppage victory over Bulelani Ngondeka in their provincial junior lightweight title clash at East London’s Orient Theatre in March that he vowed to correct the outcome...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.