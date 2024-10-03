Nontshinga’s team departs for Japan world title bout
Questions have been raised over whether champ will be able to handle punching power of challenger Masamichi Yabuki
The team of SA’s lone world boxing champion, Sivenathi Nontshinga, departs for Japan on Thursday, determined to dispel perceptions that he might not return with his IBF junior-flyweight crown...
