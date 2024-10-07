Organisers move boxing show to next weekend
Fists of Steel tournament postponed at 11th hour due to logistic issues
Organisers of the Mdantsane boxing development tournament which was supposed to take place on Sunday have promised to move heaven and earth to ensure that the event takes place this weekend...
