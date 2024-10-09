‘Cinderella Man’ Nxoshe battles for ring return after father’s death

SA boxing’s “Cinderella Man”, Thembelani Nxoshe, is going through one of the toughest challenge of his life as well as his career, with opponents scurrying for cover rather than facing him, and having to deal with the death of his father.
The Mdantsane boxer, who is enjoying a massive resurgence after going off the rails, has not fought since his Fight of the Year candidate bout with Jackson Chauke for the SA flyweight title at East London’s Orient Theatre in October 2023.
The bout was arguably the most action-packed in a SA ring as it ebbed and flowed, with the 34-year-old challenger defying odds to nearly topple Chauke, who escaped with a split decision.
In his next bout, Chauke easily claimed the IBO crown by beating Afghanistan-born Englishman Quaise Khademi in England, while Nxoshe never saw action again as opponents ran for dear life at the mere mention of his name.
His manager, Amanda Jahman Magatya, said all efforts to bring Nxoshe back to the ring had been thwarted as opponents did not want to risk their careers against him.
“What is happening to Nxoshe is unfair and right now we are concerned that he will lose his national ratings,” he said.
While fighting to get back to the ring, Nxoshe was hit by another blow when his father, Msondezi Nxoshe, died after a long illness at the age of 71.
He will be buried in Sotho village in Mooiplaas on Saturday, a day after Nxoshe celebrates his 34th birthday.
“I have mixed emotions with all this; my father passing away while celebrating my birthday,” he said.
“I pray this will be a blessing in disguise for my career because my father would have loved nothing more than to see me progress and become a champion again.”
Nxoshe faced a roller-coaster ride with the SA flyweight title as his victory over the Free State’s Doctor Ntsele was later downgraded because the fight was not sanctioned for the title.
But he never gave up, despite losing his next two bouts, and finally ascended the throne by beating Mfundo Gwanyana.
He was later stripped of the belt for testing positive for a banned substance but regrouped to vault himself to a title challenge against Chauke.
Magatya said among the opponents who turned down a fight against his charge included the reigning champion, Nkosingiphile Sibisi, who has since claimed the title after it was relinquished by Chauke after his world title victory.
“Sibisi’s camp had already agreed on the fight but when they were sent a contract, they chickened out saying they were still grooming him for the title.”
Other boxers who reneged on the deal include former SA mini-flyweight champion Bangile Nyangani, from Mthatha, who has moved to flyweight where he fought to a draw against Njabulo Buthelezi a few weeks ago, as well as his homeboy, Lunga Sotomela, who is a top contender for the title, and Theo Nxayiphi, who reportedly priced himself out.
The failure to secure Nxoshe an opponent has forced KayB Promotions to exclude him in its November 23 tournament scheduled for East London.
But Magatya has not given up as he wants his charge to get action even if he faces an opponent from Tanzania.
“All we want is to preserve our ratings.”
