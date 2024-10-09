Kuse refuses to vacate SA crown despite imminent world title shot
Highly rated Mdantsane fighter prizes the belt, which has a special place in his heart, manager says
SA mini-flyweight champion Siyakholwa Kuse is refusing to vacate his crown — though he has slim chances of ever defending it as he takes another step towards a world title shot...
