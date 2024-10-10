Boxing Mecca

Moment of truth for Nontshinga in world title bout

East London boxer ready to face big puncher Yabuki in Japan on Saturday

By MESULI ZIFO - 10 October 2024

SA’s lone major world boxing champion, Sivenathi Nontshinga, faces a moment of truth when he defends his IBF junior-flyweight title against hard-punching Japanese Masamichi Yabuki at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname on Saturday...

