Big sporting weekend for Eastern Cape
The Eastern Cape faces a big sporting weekend, with Bafana Bafana involved in a crucial African Cup of Nations soccer qualifier against Congo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday evening before Sivenathi Nontshinga defends his IBF world junior-flyweight boxing title in Japan on Saturday morning...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.