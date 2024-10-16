Cafu scores major deal after upset win propels him to the next level
But it is going to take hard work to remain on top as world champ, says his father
SA’s newest world boxing champion, Phumelela Cafu, is already reaping the rewards of his upset win after signing a lucrative deal with top Japanese promoter Teiken Promotions...
