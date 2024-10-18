Airport security personnel battled to control the sizeable crowd that chanted slogans, sang and ululated to welcome the country's newest world boxing champion Phumelela Cafu on Friday.
Cafu and Sivenathi Nontshinga touched down at East London's King Phalo Airport from Japan via Johannesburg, brandishing Cafu's newly acquired WBO junior bantamweight belt, which he wrested from Kosei Tanaka in Tokyo on Monday.
Nontshinga had surrendered his title after being dethroned by Masamichi Yabuki, also in Japan, two days earlier.
Long before the duo made their way to the airport foyer, the impatient crowd which had sung and danced from midday, became uncontrollable while security personnel tried to maintain order.
The two boxers who cut their boxing teeth in Duncan Village finally made their way to the exit, sparking a melee as the crowed jostled to hug them.
This made it difficult for provincial sports, recreation, arts and culture Sibulele Ngongo and other boxing legends such as Welcome Ncita, Vuyani Bungu and Masibulele Makepula to greet them as commotion intensified.
Cafu, Nontshinga receive heroes' welcome
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
Ngongo congratulated the two boxers saying she was delighted to welcome world champions for the first time as an MEC.
“At least I can say a world champion was also produced when I was an MEC,” she said.
She said plans were in place for the provincial government to invest more in boxing.
The two boxers proceeded to the City Hall where a mini welcoming ceremony was hosted by BCM mayor Princess Faku.
Faku also congratulated the boxers telling Nontshinga not to feel bad for losing his world title."You are still young and capable of winning a world title again,” she said.Cafu thanked the crowd and government officials for giving him a hero's welcome which he did not expect.”
This all feels like a dream but I guess I will grasp everything which comes with being a world champion,” he said."My title win should serve as inspiration to everyone that anything is possible when you put your mind to it regardless of where you come from.”
