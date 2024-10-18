East London woman leads SA amateur team in African Champs
Fighters set to test their skills against competitors from 21 other African nations in DRC
Members of the SA amateur boxing team will get an opportunity to convince authorities to retain them by performing admirably at the African Championships in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday...
