Another world champ for EL as Mbenge wins in London
Mdantsane-born boxer dominates fight against Michael McKinson to grab IBO welterweight title
East London produced yet another world boxing champion when Thulani Mbenge beat Englishman Michael McKinson to lift the vacant IBO welterweight title at the Copper Box Arena in London at the weekend...
